10,000 run for a drug-free Karnataka

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara called upon the police to ensure a drug-free Karnataka. He was speaking at during a marathon (5 km and 10 km), organised as part of the police department’s golden jubilee in collaboration with the State Bank of India on Sunday. The run, held on the theme ‘Fitness for All’, was flagged off by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Vidhana Soudha, and it traversed through Cubbon Park to spread awareness on drug-free Karnataka.

Parameshwara also called upon the police to contribute to the initiative for a ‘Green Bengaluru’.

The CM emphasized the importance of harnessing the youth as the nation’s greatest asset. He urged both the government and the public to collaborate on raising awareness to prevent drug addiction.

Siddaramaiah said, “The rising susceptibility of youth to substance abuse underscores the need for unified efforts to establish a drug-free environment in Karnataka and Bengaluru. A police run was arranged to raise awareness and restore Bengaluru as a green city to promote a healthy lifestyle for the youth.”

Over 10,000 citizens, including members of the Karnataka state police, senior citizens, and specially-abled individuals participated in the event.