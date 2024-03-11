Bengaluru blast case: Suspect identified 'in a way', efforts on to nab him, says Karnataka Home Minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said sleuths investigating the March one blast at the city's popular eatery 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' have "in a way" identified the suspect, and efforts are on to nab him.

He said the investigators are verifying the suspect's identity and are "getting closer to him."

Investigation into the blast, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), at the quick-service eatery in the Brookfield area in information technology corridor in east Bengaluru that left ten people injured, is being carried by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is being assisted by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police.