Defeat ‘unholy’ BJP-JDS alliance: CM Siddaramaiah, DKS

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday blew the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha election, appealing to the people of Mandya to defeat the unholy alliance of BJP-JDS.

The government-sponsored Guarantee Samavesha, held in Mandya, turned into a political convention with speakers attacking BJP and JDS in Vokkaliga heartland.

Siddaramaiah said JDS leaders, who claimed to be secular all these days, are seen wearing saffron attire. People of Mandya, who are known to take an independent stand, should show BJP-JDS the door, he added. He said JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda, who once wished to be reborn as a Muslim, has joined hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi now. The CM claimed that no one from the alliance will win.

Claiming that former actress Sumalatha Ambareesh won the Mandya Lok Sabha election from Congress votes and not BJP’s, he said talks are on whether to field Sumalatha again from Mandya, as an alternative candidate is yet to be decided. “Let them field anyone, you people should support the Congress candidate,” he said.

“People of Mandya are known to give surprising verdicts, setting their own tone. This time, I am confident that you will elect Congress candidate Venakataramene Gowda (Star Chandru),” he said.

Thanking people of Mandya for electing six from Congress and KRRS in the Assembly election. He said Karnataka voters are mature and will never be carried away by BJP’s false promises. JDS leaders, who claimed to be sons of the soil, have developed a strong love for BJP, even as the government is seriously involved in managing drought, he added. He said the government has commissioned Mysugar factory paying Rs 50 crore and is committed to building a new sugar factory. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that every single family in the state has benefited from the guarantees, implemented at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore, giving a boost to the state’s economy. He said Rs 2,000 crore has been released for the development of irrigation canals and filling up of tanks. He added that the government is committed to implementing the Mekedatu project.