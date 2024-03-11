Go easy on students during SSLC exams, NGO tells Karnataka government

BENGALURU: With the exam season on, the Karnataka School Education Assessment Board (KSEAB) has issued guidelines instructing that the seating arrangements should be in such a way for the SSLC students that they face the wall and write the exams so that they don’t get distracted.
The Child Rights Trust (CRT) highlighting the above rule has written to the Minister of Primary and Literacy Education, Madhu Bangarappa stressing that this will create more fear against exams as there are already CCTV cameras and strict invigilation across centres.
The NGO has issued some guidelines and asked the department to consider them during the examination process to reduce fear, anxiety and panic among students. The letter mentions that “child-friendly exam practices” should be imbibed.
“How can one write exams facing the wall? Does the education department not have faith in our children? Or has the department come to a decision that it is not possible to prevent copying? This method increases anxiety instead of reducing it,” read the letter addressed to Madhu.
CRT director, Nagasimha Rao, said that the best way to inculcate good exam practices can be to include exam lessons in moral science classes that will help students learn better. “The repercussions of cheating and copying can be highlighted in those chapters. Not all children copy… one out of ten children could do it. Is it possible to identify such children, understand their problems and mindset and offer counselling?” he wondered.
He added that children who copy are confused, and lack self-confidence, and such children need to be given psychological support.
CRT suggested that counsellors be marked in exam centres and help address such matters at the same time instead of releasing names to media and creating further negative impact.
Rao added that the department, before formulating these guidelines, did not consider students’ viewpoints nor did they consult experts. This year’s SSLC exams will begin on March 25 and end on April 6, with over 8.9 lakh students set to appear.
Suggestions by Child Rights Trust
Allow students to visit the exam centre a day in advance to get familiar with the surroundings
The teachers in centres should have a welcoming attitude
Keep the toilets at the centres clean; make drinking water available in every classroom
Make ‘Child Protection Rules Mandatory’ in the centres
If any student cheats, suggest counselling without punishing him or her
Make sure that children do not get the stigma that they have copied, and uphold the right of children to privacy
Get feedback and acknowledge the suggestions given by children
Appoint teachers who understand child rights and child education as invigilators
Teach how to overcome exam anxiety and the effects of copying