Go easy on students during SSLC exams, NGO tells Karnataka government

BENGALURU: With the exam season on, the Karnataka School Education Assessment Board (KSEAB) has issued guidelines instructing that the seating arrangements should be in such a way for the SSLC students that they face the wall and write the exams so that they don’t get distracted.

The Child Rights Trust (CRT) highlighting the above rule has written to the Minister of Primary and Literacy Education, Madhu Bangarappa stressing that this will create more fear against exams as there are already CCTV cameras and strict invigilation across centres.

The NGO has issued some guidelines and asked the department to consider them during the examination process to reduce fear, anxiety and panic among students. The letter mentions that “child-friendly exam practices” should be imbibed.

“How can one write exams facing the wall? Does the education department not have faith in our children? Or has the department come to a decision that it is not possible to prevent copying? This method increases anxiety instead of reducing it,” read the letter addressed to Madhu.