Karnataka HC refuses to quash rape charges against Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday refused to quash the rape charges against Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, pontiff of Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhanmath of Chitradurga, in connection with the sexual abuse of minor girls.

Observing that the Special Court for Pocso Cases should not act as the ‘post-office’ of the prosecution, the high court directed the special court to redraw the charges against Sharanaru with respect to the provisions of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, against him as same are loosely laid, and proceed in accordance with the law.