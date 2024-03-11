Karnataka: Indira Canteen opens at KIA on March 11

BENGALURU: From today, visitors to Kempegowda International Airport can have affordable food at the Indira Canteen in the airport premises. Thousands of cab drivers, labourers, middle class and upper middle class visit the airport day in and day out, and are forced to buy exorbitantly priced food at the airport to satiate their hunger.

However, with the Indira Canteen being set up at the airport, now, food is made affordable for all. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy initiated to set up an Indira Canteen at the airport, last year in July, after the cab drivers and private cab unions upraised the minister about their struggle to get pocket-friendly food at the airport. Reddy immediately responded to their demand, and and urged the BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to set up a canteen at the airport.

Officials who are close to the project said that initially there were discussions on who will handle the canteen, as the airport does not fall under the BBMP limits. Further, he added that it took so long to set up the canteen, as the airport had to identify and allocate land to set up the canteen at a prominent location which is easily accessible.

The canteen, with a kitchen, is set up at Rs 1.35 crore, and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Prices of the food items on the menu will remain the same as the other Indira canteens. The official said the canteen will serve over 2,000 customers every day, and then take a call based on the response.

CM Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy will inaugurate the canteen, set up near Parking 7, in front of Terminal 1.