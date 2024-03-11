Karnataka, TN, Kerala to curb man-animal conflict: K'taka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre

MYSURU: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has said that the governments of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will work together to avoid human-animal conflict, prevent poaching, and protect the flora and fauna.

Speaking during an inter-state coordination committee meeting attended by Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran and senior forest officials from the three states at the safari centre in Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday, Khandre said that wild animals have no boundaries and cross state borders in search of food and water.

“As elephant herds travel long distances in search of food and water, elephant corridors have been created which pass through states. Even tigers move from one state to another. Wild animals have no boundary,” Khandre said. Stating that discussions are held on protecting and conserving flora and fauna and measures to prevent wildfires, Khandre said that a detailed project report will be prepared to take up programmes.

“After the implementation of the Wildlife Protection Act, there has been an increase in the wildlife population. However, the increase in wildlife population has led to human-animal conflict. Wild animals are straying into forest fringe villages. So, there is a need for coexistence between humans and wild animals to prevent conflict and poaching activities,” he elaborated.

Highlighting the various programmes initiated by the Karnataka government to avoid human-animal conflict, Khandre said that the department has created elephant proof trench (EPT), installed rail barricades, and erected solar fences at the forest borders.

“There is a need for joint operation from three states to prevent human-animal conflict. The forest departments must follow the standard operating procedure and take the support of other departments in the activities. Apart from initiating programmes to prevent human-animal conflicts, the three states should cooperate in using advanced technologies in removing lantana, prevent wildfires and stop poaching,” he said.