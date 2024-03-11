Karnataka water crisis: DK Shivakumar says will not release Cauvery water to TN at any cost now

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar asserted on Monday there is no question of releasing Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu at any cost now.

Amid criticism and protests against the government over allegations that Cauvery water was being released from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam to Tamil Nadu, he clarified that the discharge was meant for Bengaluru, and not for the neighbouring state.

"There is no question of releasing Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu now at any cost, we have not left (released). How much water flows to Tamil Nadu, there is an account for it. Even if water is released today it will take four days to reach there," Shivakumar, who is also the water resources minister, told reporters here.

"We are not fools in this government to release water (to Tamil Nadu)," added Shivakumar, also the State Congress chief.