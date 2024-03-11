Karnataka water crisis: taps run dry, and borewells die out

Bengaluru is facing a severe water crisis, especially in the outskirts. The shortage is so stark that tenants are shifting to areas with better water facilities, unable to handle the anxiety of waiting for private tankers despite paying high prices, and the serpentine queue at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) RO plants.

While Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have been holding marathon meetings and have taken steps like fixing rates for water tankers, setting up temporary tankers and drilling borewells, the crisis persists.

“In our area, water supplied by BWSSB is erratic. We are managing as we have a borewell. Water board linemen are diverting water meant for homes to bulk consumers like apartments, hotels and offices as they grease their hands,” said Puttegowda, a resident of Hanumanthnagar. He said in some areas, BBMP RO plants are defunct, and they have to go to areas where they work, and wait for long hours to fill a 20-litre can.

“Our bore stopped yielding water as the water level has fallen, so we have to drill another one to about 1,800ft or deeper. We will have to spend around Rs 2 lakh and are also not sure how long the water will last, after spending so much,” lamented Muniraju, a resident of Varthur. He said some people have changed homes to areas where they get a decent amount of water without having to spend too much.

He blamed officials for the lack of planning, failure to act on illegal constructions and for the sudden growth. He also blamed property owners who, out of greed to get more rent, have built houses beyond the permissible capacity, and put the available water under stress.