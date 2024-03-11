K'taka bans use of artificial colours in cotton candy, gobi manchurian; harmful chemical detected

BENGALURU: The Karnataka health department on Monday issued an order prohibiting the usage of artificial colours in the making of cotton candy, as well as in popular dishes such as gobi manchurian and chicken kabab.

The decision was made following the detection of non-permitted chemicals, such as Tartrazine, Sunset Yellow and Carmoisine in gobi manchurian. The health inspectors also found Tartrazine, Sunset Yellow and Rhodamine-B, a textile dye, in cotton candy.

Recently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had collected samples of cotton candy and popular street foods including gobi manchurian and chicken kabab from multiple locations across the city.

Out of the 171 samples of gobi manchurian collected, 107 were deemed "unsafe due to added colours". Similarly, of the 25 cotton candy samples collected, 15 were found to be unsafe.

Following the food sample test results, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday issued an order, prohibiting the use of artificial colours in the making of gobi manchurian.

Additionally, the health department also banned the use of food colours exceeding the “prescribed quantity” and completely prohibited the use of Rhodamine-B, a cancer-causing chemical, in the preparation of cotton candy and other food items.

Referring to the FSSAI (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations of 2011, the agency stated that the use of artificial colours exceeding safety limits is prohibited due to potential health risks. "There are a set prescriptions for the use of colours and other ingredients for each food item that must be followed," stated officials in FSSAI.

In addition to the ban, individuals caught using non-permitted chemicals will face penalties ranging from seven years to life imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 10 lakh, the order said.