If we get 2/3 majority, there will be a significant change in country: Hegde

We tried to bring in certain laws like CAA, but it was not possible because of lack of required majority. If we get two-thirds majority everywhere, there will be a significant change in the country,” Ananthkumar Hegde said.

Pointing out that there was 68 per cent voting last time, of which 85 per cent Hindus voted for him, he said, “There are some ‘soda bottles’ -- around 10 per cent -- but we should not bother about them. My sole aim is that Congress -- the party of betrayers -- should go. The so-called seculars have not decided, only Hindus have decided,” he said. After Hegde’s statement faced intense criticism across board, BJP Karnataka in its official handle stated, “MP Shri Ananthkumar Hegde’s remarks on the Constitution are his personal views and do not reflect the party’s stance. BJP India reaffirms our unwavering commitment to uphold the nation’s Constitution and will ask for an explanation from Shri Hegde regarding his comments.”

‘Should be disqualified’

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said Hegde should be disqualified from contesting elections for making such statements.

“Without the support of party leaders, a parliamentarian like Ananthkumar Hegde cannot make such bold, anti-constitutional statements. Hegde, who has taken an oath on acting in accordance with the Constitution, is making a statement against the same Constitution which is definitely a punishable offence. The Lok Sabha Speaker should take note and take strict action against Hegde. He should be permanently disqualified from contesting elections,” he said. If the PM does not agree with Hegde’s opinion, let him be dismissed, he suggested. “It seems BJP plans implement the Manu Smriti which existed before the Constitution,” he stated.