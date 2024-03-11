Obtain permission from water board before sinking borewells: BWSSB Chairman

BENGALURU: All those who wish to drill borewells in the city should obtain the permission of the BWSSB. Action will be initiated against those who do not follow it, said the water board, in an order dated March 10.

Chairman of BWSSB Ramprasath Manohar said, “Due to shortage of rainfall, the groundwater table had depleted, and borewells in the city have dried up. Before sinking a borewell, according to the Karnataka Groundwater (Development and Management Regulations and Control) Act, 2011, permission has to be obtained from the necessary authorities. The water table has gone down because of the unmindful drilling of borewells without obtaining proper permissions.”

People have to obtain permission from the water board before sinking borewells and this order is passed with the intention to prevent the exploitation of groundwater, Manohar said, and added that legal action will be initiated against the property owners who do not fall in line.

He also said that citizens will be allowed to apply to dig borewells from the water board’s website from March 15. Permissions for public borewells will be given first priority, and private borewells will get a the nod after verifying the need, the water table in the area, and expert report, said Manohar and added that permission will be given only after spot visit.

BWSSB chairman on Sunday, visited many areas in the city to take note of the water supply in the areas. He visited Agara Lake and discussed with the board officials on the feasibility of introducing filter tubewell on lines with the ones carried out by IISc at Devanahalli.

He checked the STP unit at Agara Lake and said that treated water will be supplied to industries and factories and potable water which used to be supplied to these units, will be diverted to areas facing water shortage.

He visited the Ground Level Reservoir at Narayanapura from where water is supplied to East Bengaluru areas including KR Puram, Vijnananagar, HAL and others, and also inspected the supply of water through the temporary tanks installed at prominent places in the area. He interacted with people of Krishanagar slum and asked them if they were getting enough water. He directed officials to increase the number of temporary tanks in the area.