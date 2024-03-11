Women in Karnataka's Palar village trek miles for pots of water

In the hilly terrain of Male Mahadeshwara, a bustling haven for hundreds of tourists drawn to the tranquillity of forest streams and wooded valleys, a harsh reality now casts its shadow over the dry forests and waterholes, forcing women in Palar village, on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, to trek many miles to fetch a pot of water.

Palar, situated just a stone’s throw from the backwaters of the Cauvery, is grappling with a water crisis of unprecedented proportions. The once-reliable pumpwell, a lifeline drilled to quench the thirst of men serving in the Special Task Force during their hunt for forest brigand Veerappan, now stands silent and dry, serving as a poignant emblem of the village’s plight.

Despite its proximity to the mighty Cauvery river, water scarcity has gripped Palar and its neighbouring villages. These families, who once depended on the now-defunct pumpwell, find themselves in a desperate struggle for survival as their daily water requirements remain unfulfilled and they can get only 2-3 pots to meet their drinking water needs.

The plight of these villages reverberates across the region, with settlements like Kurrati Hosur, Shettahalli, Hoogyam, PG Palya and other remote hamlets atop Mala Mahadeshwara hills within Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district facing similar trials. The once-teeming streams have now dwindled, making people depend on tanker supply. Thanks to helpline services, they can expect water instead of taking pots on bikes to tubewells in fields in neighbouring villages.