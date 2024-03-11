Worst summer ahead for Central Karnataka

A majority of borewells, which are the major source of drinking water in Chitradurga and Davanagere districts, are drying up. According to officials from the disaster management wing, due to shortage of rainfall, farmers have overexploited the groundwater source by drilling borewells. “At many places, borewells have also run dry,” they added. Chitradurga Zilla Panchayat CEO SJ Somashekhar told TNIE, “I have directed PDOs to ensure the problematic villages are identified and drinking water problems are addressed as and when it arises.”

In case there is a lapse in addressing the problems, action will be initiated against the errant officials as drinking water is a necessecity and priority for us. The Chitradurga ZP has also set-up a helpline to address the problems, he explained.

The northern-most taluk of Molakalmuru, with 67 villages, tops the list with drinking water problems, followed by Hiriyur with 57 and Chitradurga taluk with 43 villages. Holalkere, with 13 problematic villages, stands last.

Davanagere ZP CEO Dr Suresh B Ittnal said they have identified drinking water problems in the district and are taking the help of private borewells to address these problems. In case the problem aggravates, we are also taking the services of tankers and are well-equipped.

In Davanagere taluk, 42 villages face a crisis, followeed by Channagiri where 30 villages facing a drinking water problem. However, only seven villages in Nyamathi and Honnali taluks face an issue, he explained. Both the CEOs confirmed to TNIE that the drinking water situation is well under control and we will not allow the problem to aggravate.

Fodder problems in Chitradurga

Livestock and cattle, too, are facing fodder problems in Chitradurga district, and the district-level task force has taken steps to start cattle shelters and water troughs to overcome the crisis.

Deputy director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department Dr Indira Bai said that Infosys Foundation is providing fodder to cattle. She said that 21,000 mini fodder kits have been distributed to farmers having water facilities, and green fodder is being raised which will solve the problem considerably. Fodder available in the district is sufficient to address the needs of cattle for the next three weeks. Some mid-summer rain will solve the problem in the district, she added. Seven cattle shelters have been started in the district and these will increase on the basis of needs of farmers.