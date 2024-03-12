BENGALURU: To reduce the impact of climate change, and improve living conditions across the state, Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission has partnered with Climate Rise Alliance to make Karnataka climate resilient, said Prof MV Rajeev Gowda, Vice Chairman of the Commission, on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Gowda said, cities need to be made climate resilient in order to handle conditions of drought and floods. The aim is to make cities green (with increased afforestation), blue (with good quality water bodies) and renewable energy efficient. Under this, a new concept - 15 minutes city - is also being planned. Under this plan, one should be able to get to an educational institution, medical facility, mall, theatre or any other place in just 15 minutes using a public transport.

He added, “Before more trees are lost and water bodies dry up, proper planning needs to be done to develop tier-2 and 3 cities. We are already facing adverse situation in Bengaluru. The recommendations of the AT Ramaswamy report will be implemented, and encroachment clearance will also be done. Bengaluru is the third city in India after Mumbai and Chennai to have a climate resilient action plan.”

Gowda said, along with the involvement of various NGOs and experts, youth will also be involved and their suggestions will be taken.