BJP clears 20 names in Karnataka, Shobha, Shettar likely to get tickets

BENGALURU: The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held on Monday in New Delhi is said to have cleared names of candidates for 22 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda.

They are expected to announce all the names in a day or two, in two lists. According to BJP sources, some of the names approved include former CM Jagadish Shettar from Belagavi, Union minister Pralhad Joshi from Hubballi-Dharwad, Shobha Karandlaje from Udupi -Chikkamagaluru, and BY Raghavendra from Shivamogga.

Some constituencies, including Mysuru-Kodagu, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada, were put on hold. Party leaders are expected to clear names for these constituencies by Wednesday. Sources said some of the other probables include Ramesh Katti from Chikkodi, Dr Sudhakar from Chikkaballapura, Govind Karjol from Vijayapura, Tejaswi Surya from Bengaluru South, PC Mohan from Bengaluru Central, Dr CN Manjunath from Bengaluru Rural, V Somanna from Tumakuru, and former CM Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri.

Though Mysuru-Kodagu is not finalised, sources said sitting MP Prathap Simha could lose the ticket, while Yaduveer Wadiyar could get the BJP ticket. Sources said these names were approved by party leaders and there will be more clarity only after the final list is announced. Dakshina Kannada MP Nalinkumar Kateel is likely to lose his ticket, while Union Minister Narayanaswamy from Chitradurga is expected to get the ticket.

The meeting was attended by former CM BS Yediyurappa, who is also CEC member, BL Santosh, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and others. Meanwhile, Vijayendra told reporters at Delhi that they had discussed candidates for all 28 constituencies. The names are expected to be released in a day or two, he said, but did not reveal details on a change in faces in a few constituencies.

At present, BJP has 25 MPs and support of one Independent MP, out of 28 seats. This time, BJP which is in alliance with the JDS, is looking to retain the same number of seats. Sources in the BJP also said they are going to change candidates in at least 10 Lok Sabha constituencies. Meanwhile, JDS conducted a meeting in Bengaluru, where former CM HD Kumaraswamy said party leaders from both parties are keen in fielding Dr CN Manjunath from Bengaluru Rural.