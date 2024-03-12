BJP divided over fielding two former ministers in Karnataka's Tumakuru

BENGALURU: Internal bickering in the BJP has come to the fore in Tumakuru with supporters of former minister JC Madhuswamy continuing to protest against former minister V Somanna as the latter is likely to be the NDA candidate from the constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This is likely to affect the BJP-JDS alliance’s prospects in the polls with supporters of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra, who is also state BJP chief, joining the protest against Somanna. It all started with former minister JC Madhuswamy, also an aspirant, calling Somannaan outsider, and BJP workers protesting in parts of the constituency such as Chikkanayakanahalli and Tiptur.

The protesters had demanded that the BJP field Madhuswamy. Somanna shot back, saying even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an outsider to Varanasi, from where he won in 2014 and 2019 and is contesting in 2024. On Sunday, Madhuswamy’s associate and former minister, Sogadu Shivanna, held a meeting of his supporters, during which it was resolved to support the latter for the party ticket.

Both Madhuswamy and Shivanna are averse to Somanna, as he is backed by the sitting MP, GS Basavaraju, who has announced his retirement from electoral politics. Basavaraju, who was on good terms with Yeddyurappa for a decade, has now joined hands with Somanna.

Meanwhile, the head of the Sri Siddaganga Mutt, Sri Siddalinga Swami, had also visited new Delhi along with his cousin and aspirant for a BJP ticket, Dr S Paramesh, to meet the high command leaders, said an informed source. But Union Home Minister Admit Shah did not give them an appointment as he strongly stands by Somanna, added the source.

Cong starts campaigning

Congress candidate SP Muddhanume Gowda, a former MP, launched his campaign from Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple at Doddadalavatta village in Madhugiri taluk on Monday. He was accompanied by Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna.