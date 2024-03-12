Farmers torch APMC office, vehicles in Karnataka's Byadgi

HAVERI: Violent protests erupted in Byadgi town of Haveri district on Monday, causing severe damage to property and vehicles. Eleven persons, including police and fire personnel and journalists, sustained minor injuries and are being treated at the government hospital.
Farmers started their protest at the international chilli market of Byadgi after the authorities announced that the prices of chilli were falling. The farmers claimed that the chilli prices that were Rs 23,000-25,000 per quintal a day ago fell to Rs 12,000 on Monday, causing anxious moments among farmers. APMC officials, however, denied such a fall in prices and said protests turned violent over rumours and not the actual prices.
But farmers had already hit the streets and took out their anger against the police and APMC officials. They damaged and torched the APMC office, even as officials, members and workers ran for their lives. The angry mob did not stop, even though senior officials at the spot requested them no to go on the rampage.
Peace meet with farmers held
THe farmers vented their anger on government vehicles, setting fire to the jeep of additional superintendent of police of Haveri, the vehicle of chilli market president and a fire tender.
Additional police forces were summoned and the situation was brought under control. Two KSRP platoons were deployed and senior police officials from Gadag and Davangere too were summoned to the town. No arrests have been made so far.
The police said the protests were over confusion between farmers and APMC authorities. “Soon after the incident, most protesters went away from the site. No arrests have been made so far. As its a sensitive matter, we are cautious. Though at one point, the situation was so tense that the police could have fired in the air, the personnel on the ground acted swiftly to control the crowd,” said a senior police officer.
APMC officials said the chilli that has been coming to Byadagi for the last two weeks is of low quality. “It does not fetch the same amount as the export quality. There is also a shortage of space to store chillies. The prices have been falling in the international markets for the last two weeks,” they added. Textiles Minister Shivanand Patil, also the district in-charge minister of Haveri, appealed to the farmers to maintain peace.
Later, senior officials, including Haveri DC Raghunandan Murthy, held a peace meeting with farmer leaders in Byadgi.