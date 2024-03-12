II PU students in Karnataka get grace marks for physics MCQs

BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Sunday issued a circular that the students who appeared for the II PU physics board examination on March 7, will be awarded grace marks after a request from the majority of the students. This notification comes after the II PU science students started an online petition on change.org demanding KSEAB give them grace marks for the difficult and tricky MCQs. However, the board also warned that this is only a one-off resolution and will not be entertained in the future. Students said that some questions in the paper appeared from the HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) section of the textbook, which are usually tough and not taught by teachers.

The online petition received over 70,054 signatures in no time, compelling the authorities to act. The students opined that though the numerical problems were simple and to the point, the MCQs were not part of the syllabus, and were very difficult to crack. “...Please don’t try to build castle in the air by saying the board will conduct 3 exams a year. You can attend the next one. We cannot write another exam while competitive exams are being conducted parallelly. The board had clearly mentioned that the questions should not be ambiguous. But the board itself disregarded its guidelines...,” read the petition.