Intense lobbying, curiosity, speculation grip Old Mysuru region

MYSURU: As Congress and BJP-JDS alliance are finalising candidates for Lok Sabha elections, curiosity and speculation have gripped many constituencies in the Old Mysuru region.

The growing list of aspirants and intense lobbying for Congress and BJP tickets has kept the candidates and their followers on their toes in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya constituencies.

There is a possibility of both parties throwing up a surprise. Sitting Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha is confident of getting a BJP ticket to make it a hat-trick. But there could be issues with his candidature as he made headlines when two protesters managed to get passes from his office to go to Parliament, where theyjumped to the House floor from the visitors’ galleries to protest.

This is one of the major stumbling blocks for Simha. The incident has led to speculation that the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraja Wadiyar, could be given a BJP ticket. There is serious competition in Congress with KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana, DCC president Vijaykumar and leading neurologist from NewDelhi Sushruth Gowda, in the race for the ticket.

However, the party high command is likely to go by the choice of CM Siddaramaiah. The Mandya constituency is witnessing intense drama with BJP and JDS indulging in some hard bargaining. JDS is adamant that it wants to contest from the constituency. With this, the BJP is caught in a tough situation... whether to sacrifice Sumalatha, who had extended support to BJP and campaigned for its candidates in the Assembly elections, or refuse to give up the seat. In Chamarajanagar too, the parties are looking for candidatesas veteran V Srinivasa Prasad announced retirement from active politics. With Social Welfare MinisterHC Mahadevappa not willing to contest, Siddaramaiah has kept cards close to his chest. Many aspirants are vying for the ticket.