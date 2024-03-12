Karnataka HC saddles Canara Bank with Rs 2 lakh for dodging 85-year-old father

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court mulcted a nationalised bank by directing it to pay Rs 2 lakh cost to an 85-year-old man for dodging him without returning the original title deeds of the land and house properties mortgaged by his deceased debt-ridden son. Even after the old man had paid nearly Rs 20 crore, the entire amount of the debt on behalf of the son, the bank continued to avoid him.

Knowing fully well that the son, who is the original borrower, was no more and hence the father had cleared the dues obtained by him accepting the 'One Time Settlement' offered, the bank took a strange stand that it has to return the original documents to the son, the original borrower and not to the father who cleared the debts obtained by son.

Justice M Nagaprasanna directed the Canara Bank to return the original documents along with the Rs 2 lakh cost which was imposed on M B Shekar Gowda (85), representative of M/s Embee Agro Food Industries, from Davanagere, by disposing of the petition filed by him against the bank.

The counsel of Canara Bank projected a new bogey that the father is not the original borrower and therefore, documents cannot be returned to him but will be returned if the court issues a direction.

The court responded that a direction was to be issued to return the documents, but it could not be a direction simpliciter. It is a fit the case where this court should mulct the bank for having behaved in a manner that would not behove its status of being a State under Article 12 of the Constitution of India, the court noted.

The court said that the original borrower, the son is no more as he died by suicide. The bank, which is aware of it and offered OTS to the father on account of the death of the son, now wants to return the documents to the original borrower. It is this action of the bank that shocks the conscience of the court, the court added.

The court observed that the attitude of the bank is akin to the attitude of a cantankerous private lender who cannot be countenanced by this court, that too after receiving the entire amount and knowing full well that the original borrower is no more, is wanting to return the original documents to the original borrower. It is beyond comprehension and rather strange that the bank comes up with such pleas which is preposterous, the court said.

Animesh Gowda M S, the Managing Director of Embee Agro Food Industries had borrowed a loan from the bank and took his life after not being able to pay the mounting debts. After this, the bank offered OTS of Rs 19.75 crore plus legal expenses in 2022. He paid it along with legal and other expenses of Rs 5 lakh. However, the original documents were not returned.