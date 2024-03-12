Karnataka BJP distances itself from Hegde’s remarks

BENGALURU: The BJP state unit on Monday distanced itself from party MP Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks on changing the Constitution and the party’s central leadership is said to have sought his explanation. Hitting out at the BJP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said if the constitution is changed, there will be bloodshed in the country.

BJP State General Secretary P Rajiv told media persons that Hegde’s remarks on the Constitution have nothing to do with the BJP. The party central leaders have taken note of the comments and sought his explanation, Rajiv said.

The BJP leader questioned the Congress for not taking any action against its worker, who had made an objectionable remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP spokesperson and MLC Chaluvadi Narayanswamy also said Hegde’s comments were his personal views and not the party’s stand. He asked Hegde to refrain from making such comments.

Siddaramaiah said Hegde had made such comments earlier when he was a Union minister and this is a conspiracy of the BJP. It is BJP’s hiddenagenda to change the Constitution according to Manusmriti, the CM said. The poor, backward and minorities of the entire country should oppose this idea of the BJP. If the Constitution is changed, there will be bloodshed in the country, Siddaramaiah said.“Hegde wasn’t just talking in his kitchen, he made those statements publicly as a Member of Parliament.

It’s clear that BJP leaders understand the difference but simply lack the courage to confront Hegde, who is backed by the RSS,” the CM stated. Siddaramaiah said the BJP should oust Hegde immediately from their party or openly agree with what he said. Hegde has been silent in the last five years on the floor of the House. His only contribution is to play the communal card and split votes by instilling fear among Hindus, Siddaramaiah said.