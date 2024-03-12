PM Modi to flag off 2 VB trains via Karnataka on March 12

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Railway Division announced the timings of the inaugural and regular timings of the second Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru. This along with the Express between Kalaburagi and SMVT figure among the ten Vande Bharat Express trains to be flagged off across the country by Prime Minister Modi virtually.

An official release said the Chennai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Inaugural Special (Tr no. 02664) will commence from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 9.15 am on Tuesday (March 12). The train will have stoppages at Katpadi (10.48/10.50 am) and Krishnarajapuram (1.50/1.52 pm) and will reach SMVT Bengaluru at 2.20 pm the same day. The inaugural special train comprises a total of 8 coaches.

Timings of regular services

The regular service of the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat (Train No. 20663/20664) will commence from April 5 at both ends.

Train No 20663 will depart from Mysuru at 6 am and arrive at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 12:25 pm on all days except Wednesday. The train will stop at Mandya (6.28/6.30 am), KSR Bengaluru (7.45/7.50 am), Krishnarajapuram (8.04/8.06 am), and Katpadi (10.33/10.35 am). Whlie returning, Train No 20664 will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 5 pm and reach Mysuru at 11.20 pm on all days except Wednesday. The train will stop at Katpadi (6.23/6.25 pm), Krishnarajapuram (8.48/8.50 pm), KSR Bengaluru (9.25/9.30 pm), and Mandya (10.38/10.40 pm).

Temporary service timings

Until the maintenance facility at Mysuru is commissioned, the same train will regularly operate between Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru and Dr MGR Chennai Central with maintenance in the Bengaluru area. These will be the timings for the short period from March 14 to April 4. The Bengaluru-Chennai Vande Bharat (Train No 20663) will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 7.50 am and arrive at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 12.25 pm on all days except Wednesday. The train will stop at Krishnarajapuram (8.04/8.06 am) and Katpadi (10.33/10.35 am). Train No 20664 will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 5 pm and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 9.30 pm on all days except Wednesdays. The train will stop at Katpadi (6.23/6.25 pm) and Krishnarajapuram (8.48/8.50 pm).