PM Modi to kick off South campaign from March 15

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be focusing on southern states where he will be campaigning extensively, starting March 15. Modi will be visiting Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till March 19.

“Every day,the PM will be travelling to three or four states, covering one place in each state,” said a BJP leader. Unlike earlier, when the PM was covering three or four districts in a day in a state, he has spread his itinerary, so that people can feel his presence on all four to five days in each state. In Karnataka, the party is yet to decide on the places he will cover.

However, sources said he is likely to visit Kolar on March 15, Shivamogga on March 17, Bidaron March 18 and Dharwadon on March 19. “The PM will address rallies in one Lok Sabha constituency, which is also expected to cover neighbouring constituencies. This way, he is trying to cover 10 to 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka.

This will be his first visit for a poll campaign,” sources said. A senior leader told the New Indian Express, on condition of anonymity, that they are also hoping poll dates will be announced by then. “BJP leaders in Delhi are looking to increase their vote base as well as seats down South, to reach the target of 400. We are also hoping to increase the vote base, especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu,” he added.

It may be noted that out of 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country, southern states have129 seats, including 39 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Karnataka, 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 20 in Kerala and 17 in Telangana. This means close to 25 per cent are from southern states, and except Karnataka, BJP does not have much presence in other states. In 2019, BJP won 25 seats in Karnataka, and got the support of one Independent MP. BJP leaders are trying to retain these numbers and leaving no stone unturned.