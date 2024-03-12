Road flyover at CSB Junction: Concrete to be poured non-stop for 50 hours by BMRCL

BENGALURU: Work on decongesting the critical Central Silk Board (CSB) junction and making it completely signal-free is under way by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). For the first time, it will take on the task of placing a slab and pouring concrete non-stop on it for 50 hours, in connection with the ramp for a road flyover at CSB Junction. The solid slab is made of 2,520 cubic metres of concrete, and work will begin from Thursday.

Deputy Chief Engineer, Outer Ring Road (ORR) Line, BMRCL, N Sadashiva told TNIE, “This will be the first time something of this nature is being undertaken. For the past two months, 10,100 workers are working on ramp-related works. We had to work in coordination with the traffic police as this is a packed junction.”

AFCONS Infrastructure Limited is contracted with the job by BMRCL.

CSB junction is the link between BMRCL’s Phase-2A line which runs from CSB to KR Pura station (Outer Ring Road Line) and Yellow Line (RV Road to Bommasandra). A road flyover, and five loops and ramps are constructed at CSB Junction to ease traffic congestion, totalling running a length of 3km.

The first level of the road flyover is already constructed for the Reach-5 line (Ragigudda to CSB Junction) and ramps A, B and C will be commissioned by May this year. Ramps D and E will be commissioned by December, the Deputy Chief Engineer said.

Specifying details, Sadashiva said the components involved are enormous. “A total of 2,520 cubic metres of solid slab is placed on the ramp, which will have a running length of 124 metres and width of 15.1 metres. “The depth would be 1.8 metres. 245 tonnes of steel, 225 high tensile steel strands and 11,074 high density polyethylene pipes are being used,” the Deputy CE added.