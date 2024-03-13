BJP in turmoil as Simha challenges new candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu

MYSURU: Internal discord in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come to the forefront amid speculation surrounding the candidature for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming polls. Current BJP MP Pratap Simha has expressed his discontent over the party’s purported plan to field a new face from the constituency, sparking tensions within party ranks.

Simha, a two-time MP, is visibly irked by the shadow falling on his candidature for the past two days. Though he has refrained from directly attacking party leaders and seniors opposing his candidacy, he has been expressing his frustration on various platforms.

He has utilised press meets and social media, with the support of organisations like the Vokkaliga Association, Madivala Community Association and Mysore Rakshana Vedike, to voice his grievances.

In a Facebook live session on Monday night, Simha became emotional as he highlighted the development work he has undertaken in Mysuru-Kodagu region over the past decade. He praised the people of Kodagu as “patriots” while criticizing those in the Mysuru region, labelling them “casteist” and suggesting that caste plays a significant role in local politics.