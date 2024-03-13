BJP in turmoil as Simha challenges new candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu

MYSURU: Internal discord in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come to the forefront amid speculation surrounding the candidature for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming polls. Current BJP MP Pratap Simha has expressed his discontent over the party’s purported plan to field a new face from the constituency, sparking tensions within party ranks.
Simha, a two-time MP, is visibly irked by the shadow falling on his candidature for the past two days. Though he has refrained from directly attacking party leaders and seniors opposing his candidacy, he has been expressing his frustration on various platforms.
He has utilised press meets and social media, with the support of organisations like the Vokkaliga Association, Madivala Community Association and Mysore Rakshana Vedike, to voice his grievances.
In a Facebook live session on Monday night, Simha became emotional as he highlighted the development work he has undertaken in Mysuru-Kodagu region over the past decade. He praised the people of Kodagu as “patriots” while criticizing those in the Mysuru region, labelling them “casteist” and suggesting that caste plays a significant role in local politics.
Speculation intensified on Tuesday with rumours suggesting that the BJP is considering fielding Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, as its candidate. Simha expressed his frustration by taunting Yaduveer, questioning his involvement in grassroots politics and criticizing his perceived detachment from local issues.
In a mocking tone, Simha extended a welcome to Yaduveer Wadiyar, referring to him as the ‘King’ or ‘Prince’ who is attempting to enter politics. He sarcastically underlined that it would mean Yaduveer’s emergence from his air-conditioned chambers to engage directly with the people, and activities like joining protests against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, visiting police stations during party workers’ detentions, and addressing pressing local issues like the clearance of debris on Ring Road, suggesting these as essential endeavours for any political aspirant.
However, Simha’s sharp words against Yaduveer did not sit well with some of his own party members. Former MLA and city BJP president L Nagendra urged Simha to refrain from disrespecting the Wadiyar family, while another BJP leader, Jaya Prakash, criticised Simha for his recent behaviour.
At a meeting with BJP leaders in the city, Simha defended his actions, stating that he was the only one with the courage to criticise Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, his remarks about “adjustment politics” and targeting senior party workers and local leaders did not go down well with some saffron party workers, who questioned his suitability as a candidate.
As speculation continues to swirl, the decision regarding candidacy for the constituency remains uncertain, with tensions running high within the party.