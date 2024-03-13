Byadgi violence: 4 FIRs lodged, 81 held for damaging govt property

HAVERI: As many as 81 people from various parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh were arrested by the Haveri police, a day after protesters went on a rampage and caused damage to government property in Byadgi town of Haveri.
On Monday, a group of farmers who were protesting over chilli price fall at the Byadgi international market turned violent and torched several vehicles and the office of APMC. In total, eight government vehicles, including a fire tender and three two-wheelers were torched. The protesters also looted two shops and decamped with cash of Rs 15 lakh. A separate complaint in this regard has been registered.
The police said that four FIRs have been registered against the rioting farmers in Byadgi.
The police, fire, APMC, and journalist association have lodged FIRs after the injuries and damage to the vehicles. The Byadgi town was fortified with additional police force a day after the incident. In total, 700 police force with seven battalions each from KSRP and DAR are now camping in the town. Two hundred additional police forces from neighbouring districts have also been called for protection.
Soon after the incident, the police started gathering evidence on the rioters and those involved in stone pelting, robbing, recording, and cheering the crowd involved in damage. So far, 81 people from Haveri, Ballari, Raichur, and Andhra Pradesh have been arrested. Sources in the police said that the arrests could cross 500 in the next few days.
A government hostel has been converted into a temporary jail and depending on the availability of slots, the arrested will be shifted to Ballari, Belagavi, and Bengaluru jails. District Minister Shivanand Patil will be visiting Haveri on Wednesday. He will call on the injured police and firemen who are being treated at Haveri government hospital. The minister will also visit the APMC market in Byadgi and interact with the members of the traders’ association. Earlier in the day, Haveri DC Raghunandan Murthy and SP Anshu Kumar held a meeting with the APMC members and traders.