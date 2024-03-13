Congress too extended invite to Yaduveer for LS elections

MYSURU: Even as reports are doing the rounds of the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency on a BJP ticket, it is said that Congress too has extended an invite to him to be the party candidate.

Though it is almost certain that BJP is fielding a new face from the Mysuru-Kodagu seat, the royal family has not come out in public to say whether Yaduveer would contest the election. It has now come to light that Congress, desperate for winnable candidates, had approached the young royal, who appeals to people across communities, to contest on a party ticket.

Highly placed sources said the party leadership made the offer a few weeks ago. “Neither Yaduveer nor Rajmata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has responded yet,” they added. Congress has good relations with the royal family as the previous scion, Srikanatadatta Narashimaraja Wadiyar, had contested from Congress and won four times, but lost once. He gave up the seat in 2009 and former minister AH Vishwanath won the Lok Sabha polls.

Congressmen are confident that the royal family will not seek an adventure by going with BJP as Srikanatadatta, when he contested on a BJP ticket, lost the election in 1991 against Congress candidate and Devaraj Urs’ daughter Chandraprabha Urs as Dalits, Muslims and other oppressed sections did not shift their loyalties to the party.

The royal family has though kept itself away from politics even before the passing of Srikantadatta, it has maintained strong relations with politicians of all parties.