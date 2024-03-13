Is KS Eshwarappa hinting to contest as a rebel candidate from Shivamogga parliamentary constituency?

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa has hinted that he would take a call on his next political move, after attending the scheduled meeting of his supporters and fans on March 15 in the city.

Revealing this to media persons here on Wednesday, Eshwarappa said, “The party has taught me the culture to sort out differences within four walls and so this issue would be decided on the same lines.”

He asserted that many flaws prevailed in the party and it has to be sorted out before the elections. Several mistakes occurred during the 2023 assembly elections that have had an adverse impact on the party, he said.

Replying to a question, Eshwarappa said: “His supporters are insisting him to contest as a rebel candidate and there is no doubt about it. I am attending the supporters’ meeting and after discussing with the seniors, I will take a call.”

Answering to the visit of Union BJP Minister Prahlad Joshi's visit to his home recently, he said: “Joshi is very close to me and we have worked collectively in the state BJP. He always visits my house whenever he visits Shivamogga. We supported each other for unfurling the national flag in Hubballi. Several issues were discussed including the issue of party tickets.”