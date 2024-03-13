Karnataka govt revises STP order, still mandatory

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday reiterated its 2016 order, making it mandatory for all residential, commercial and educational institutions to set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) and ensure that usage of treated water is accounted for.

Unlike in its earlier order, the GO issued on Tuesday has separate guidelines for areas connected with BWSSB sewer lines and those without. Based on the connection, the guidelines mandating the number of units and built area has been revised.

Further, in the order, issued by the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, the government put on a note, stating, “Residential, commercial complexes, educational institutions, townships, area development projects which have already installed STPs prior to government notification may continue to operate or may discharge the sewage into the drainage system after obtaining prior written permission from BWSSB and KSPCB.”

The government has also revised the area and number of residential units to make STP mandatory. The number of residential units in apartments and housing projects has been increased from 20 to 120 and above, or those generating 80KLD of sewage in areas with sewer lines and STPs of local bodies.

In case of commercial complexes, the built-up area has been revised from 2,000 sqm (that was notified in the 2016 government notification) to 5,000 sqm or generating 35 KLD sewage. For educational institutions, the government added an additional parameter of sewage generation above 35KLD.

In case of areas without sewer lines and without STP of local bodies, all residential group housing projects/ apartments with 20 units and above or with built-up area above 2,000 sqm should install STP.

Commercial establishments with built-up area of 2,000 sqm and above should install STP, educational institutions with/ without hostels having built-up area of 5,000 sqm or above and townships/ area development projects with an area of 10 acres and above should have STPs. Environment Secretary BP Ravi said the order was issued after discussions with the government. It has been issued to ensure accountability and better management, he pointed out.