Karnataka HC issues notice to MLA Shamanur, Minister Mallikarjun on PIL against public infra being named after politicians

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government, MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa, his son and Minister for Horticulture, Mines & Geology S S Mallikarjun, Deputy Commissioner of Davanagere and others, after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking removal of names of living politicians on several buildings, roads, parks, lakes, etc, constructed using public funds in Davanagere district.
A division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice Krishna S Dixit issued notice after hearing a petition filed by AC Raghavendra, an advocate from Davanagere.
The petitioner stated that in June 2012, the high court passed an order on a PIL, directing the DC and others to remove the name of 'Sanmanya Maadalu Virupakshappa Play Ground' from the taluk playground, and that the playground shall not be named after any living person and certainly not after a public figure, who is certain to gain advantage from it. If any politician is desirous of having his name immortalized, he is free to do it on his property, provided no public funds have been utilised. Based on this order, the name was changed.
The court observed that naming public buildings after politicians who are alive is illegal, hence, liberty was granted to people to approach the court if remedial action was not taken. Referring to this order, the petitioner stated there are several buildings, lakes, bus stands, roads, parks, etc built with public funds but named after Shivashankarappa and his son Mallikarjun.
For instance, the bus stand has been named after Dr Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, Kunduwada Lake has been renamed Shree S S Mallikarjuna Sagara, Zilla Panchayat meeting hall has been named S S Mallikarjuna Sabhangana, corporation meeting hall and park are named after Dr Shamanuru...The photo of Shivashankarappa and his son Mallikarjun has been posted on the illuminated board at the Davanagere entrance.
The petitioner stated that these are built out of public funds, and the father and son have not paid anything from their own pocket. They held influential posts and pressured officials to incorporate their names into public-funded projects. This gives an impression among the public that these facilities have been provided to them by the grace of father and son. But the Deputy Commissioner has not taken any action, the petitioner alleged