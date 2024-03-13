Karnataka HC issues notice to MLA Shamanur, Minister Mallikarjun on PIL against public infra being named after politicians

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government, MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa, his son and Minister for Horticulture, Mines & Geology S S Mallikarjun, Deputy Commissioner of Davanagere and others, after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking removal of names of living politicians on several buildings, roads, parks, lakes, etc, constructed using public funds in Davanagere district.

A division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice Krishna S Dixit issued notice after hearing a petition filed by AC Raghavendra, an advocate from Davanagere.

The petitioner stated that in June 2012, the high court passed an order on a PIL, directing the DC and others to remove the name of 'Sanmanya Maadalu Virupakshappa Play Ground' from the taluk playground, and that the playground shall not be named after any living person and certainly not after a public figure, who is certain to gain advantage from it. If any politician is desirous of having his name immortalized, he is free to do it on his property, provided no public funds have been utilised. Based on this order, the name was changed.