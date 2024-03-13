Karnataka: In some seats, challenges within BJP

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BJP leaders are finding it difficult to finalise candidates for a few Lok Sobha constituencies in Karnataka. Party leaders are in a dilemma as there is both strong support and opposition to certain candidates.

The Central Election Committee meeting on Monday night reportedly cleared over 20 seats, and has kept some on hold as there is a rift between party workers and leaders. On one side is a strong campaign by netizens and party workers to give the Mysuru-Kodagu ticket to sitting BJP MP Pratap Simha, while party leaders and others in Mysuru are in favour of 32-year-old Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the Wadiyar family.

In Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, there is strong opposition to sitting MP and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje from BJP workers, who even launched a campaign ‘Go back, Shobha’. Sources said her name was cleared, but if there is opposition, party leaders are keen to field her from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency. Sitting MP DV Sadananda Gowda is also trying to get a ticket from Bengaluru North.

BJP MP from Uttara Kannada Ananthkumar Hegde is also likely to miss the ticket, though he has strong support from local BJP workers, sources said. “Party leaders in Delhi are not keen on giving a ticket to Dakshina Kannada MP Nalinkumar Kateel. If he is not given a ticket, there are chances of Hegde and Karandlaje not getting tickets from their seats either. The party high command is yet to decide on this,” said party sources in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka hinted that the BJP list for Karnataka may hold surprises, with the replacement of some MPs. He said the party high command has taken their opinion and the list is expected to be announced soon. They are expected to announce names for 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in two lists.

On some sitting MPs not contesting, Ashoka said a few of them had announced voluntary retirement. Party leaders also consider an MP’s performance, caste combination and other factors, and considering all these, there could be changes. “Our party constantly keeps changing and gives opportunities for fresh faces, we are expecting surprise faces,” he added.

At the CEC meeting, leaders also discussed their alliance with JDS. The BJP is likely to allow JDS candidates to contest from Mandya, Hassan and Kolar. It may be noted that recently, former CM and senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said both JDS and BJP leaders are keen on giving a ticket to Dr CN Manjunath from Bengaluru Rural.