Mantri Lad’s ‘gyaan’ to women: Don’t watch news

DHARWAD: District in-charge minister Santosh Lad has appealed to women not to watch news channels, but to enjoy tele-serials.

The reason for this appeal, according to Lad, is the alleged fake publicity by the BJP-led Union government about its welfare schemes, which he feels will influence women to vote in favour of the ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Lad made this appeal at a function of beneficiaries of the Siddaramaiah government’s guarantee schemes held at Kundgol recently.

The minister alleged that the Union government has launched a mega publicity campaign highlighting its achievements in TV channels and this will continue till the LS elections end. In the last 10 years, the Centre spent more than Rs 6,000 crore on the publicity campaign.

Lad said if the BJP believes in its achievements, then it should be confident of going to polls without the mega publicity campaign. During elections, the saffron party raises religious and other sensitive issues for political gains.

“We are not against publicity campaign. But let it be on development issues. Where are those promised jobs? What about bringing back black money and price rise?” Lad said.

Cong scared of defeat in LS polls: BJP neta

“Let there be debates on these issues. By presenting colourful advertisements, the BJP is trying to fool the people,” Lad said. Reacting to Lad’s remarks, BJP leader Mohan Ramdurg said the minister and other Congress leaders are scared of their party’s defeat in the LS elections.

They are worried that the people will come to know the truth through news channels. Hence, the appeal to the people, especially women, not to watch news. Truth can’t be hidden by making false statements and allegations, he added.