Modi’s 10-yr rule a trailer, picture abhi..., says Fadnavis

MANGALURU: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the 2024 Lok Sabha election is crucial for the country’s security and future and asked BJP cadres to seek votes for Bharat instead of the BJP. “This election, we are not voting for the BJP, but for Bharat. We are voting for Bharat’s safety and future,” he said while addressing BJP booth-level workers at Sanghaniketan here.

He termed the 2024 LS election as historical. “The 10-year rule of the Narendra Modi government was just a trailer. Picture abhi baaki hai. There were a lot of inequalities in the country which Modi has set right in the past 10 years. India has become the fifth largest economy from the 11th largest in the past decade. Now, we are on the cusp of becoming the third largest economy. He has established a new delivery system wherein citizens need not pay even a paise to avail government benefits,” he said. Fadnavis said Modi has been able to pull out 25 crore people from poverty.