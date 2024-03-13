'One station, one product' kiosk opened at Bengaluru's SMVT station

The Kendra was launched at Bangarpet railway station by Prime Minister Modi along with numerous other railway projects worth Rs 1.06 lakh crore across the country.

Karandlaje also declared open the One Station One Product stall dealing with millets at the SMVT station. This was among the 40 such stalls the PM had launched across the Bengaluru Railway Division.

The PM also flagged off the Mysuru-MGR Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express (Train no. 20663/20664) and the Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express (Train no 22231/22232) along with 8 other VB trains across India.