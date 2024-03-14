Authority for streamlining development of Aghanashini needed

Declaration of Aghanashini Estuary as Ramsar site is not enough, work now needs to be done to protect the site, ensure ecological and economical balance. For this to happen, there is a need to set up a Aghanashini Ramsar Wetland Conservation Authority, said Prof TV Ramachandra from Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc.

Ramachandra, who is also Coordinator of Energy and Wetlands Research Group, said, formation of the authority is needed for management of estuary marine life, creating sustainable eco- tourism based on carrying capacity and having a proper waste management mechanism is needed. The Authority should include experts and locals.

He added that next, the wetlands research group, IISc and experts are taking up a study at the Shastri Sagar Lake in Davangere. The lake has the potential and is is visited by many migratory birds.

He was speaking at an interactive session organsied by Pachabhuta Conservation Foundation, on the importance of the wetland and Aghanashini Estuary. The aim being to address the underlying causes of wetland loss and degradation, effectively conserving and managing the Ramsar Site, promoting the wise use of wetlands and enhancing implementation efforts by involving all stake holders and NGOs.

Also present on the occasion, Rajeev Gaonkar, member of Ashyara Foundation, an NGO and local community stake holder said, the battle for the protection of Aghanashini started since 1960s when the government started to acquire lands in Uttara Kannada district and accidentally came to know of the estuary. From 1970s it started to intensify, when the government wanted to give land to industries, energy department for setting up thermal power plant and then take up port expansion projects. After a struggle of two and half decades Aghanashini has been protected now.