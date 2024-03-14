BJP replaces Kateel with army veteran Capt Brijesh Chowta for Dakshina Kannada LS seat

MANGALURU: The BJP has selected 43-year-old Capt Brijesh Chowta as its candidate for the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency by replacing three-time MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The change did not come as a big surprise to many as there were talks about the replacement for quite sometime now. When Chowta was made BJP state secretary a few months ago, it was clear that the party was seriously considering him.

A source said the change was expected as there was anti-incumbency against Kateel. Also, there was a yearning among party workers and general public since long to see a fresh and well-educated face as an MP from Dakshina Kannada which is one of the top literate districts in the state. Kateel was under attack many times for his inability to converse in English or Hindu which many believe is a basic requirement for an MP.

Hindutva workers had launched a campaign to replace Kateel which got intensive after Arun Kumar Puttila rebelled against the BJP after he was denied ticket to contest from Puttur in 2023 assembly election. Recently, Puttila had announced that he will contest the Lok Sabha election and it was seen as an attempt to put pressure on the party high command to replace Kateel. Kateel not being in the good books of party veteran B S Yediyurappa also worked against him ultimately.