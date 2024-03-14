Civic body’s assurances on water crisis a media stunt, say Bengaluru residents

BENGALURU: Days after BBMP and BWSSB stated that civic agencies will tackle the water supply issues, as the government has sanctioned Rs 131 crore for repairing existing borewells, drilling new ones, and pressing tankers, the residents of Mahadevapura Zone said that the agencies’ assurance is just a ‘media stunt’.

Kochu Shankar, member of Ramamurthy Nagar Resident Welfare Association, said, “It’s been almost 10 days since the officials made statements in the media about tackling the situation, and the situation has only worsened. Dozens of borewells were drilled, but the motor is yet to be fixed and pipes have not been installed, as there is no government order. The vendor says he will not be able to get GST benefits without a work order. As a result, people have to depend on private water tankers.”

“We cannot raise the bill and seek GST return benefits later, if we carry out work without government order now. In a day or two, the orders will be issued, and only then we will start the work,” said a contractor.

“A tanker owner said he cannot fill the sumps of each home, and will only send tankers to the streets and residents has to bring pots and fill water from there. This adds to the confusion. The officials also have appointed a nodal officer for coordination. But there are 12 villages in the Horamavu area. How will the officials ensure smooth supply of water, has to be seen,” stated Shankar.