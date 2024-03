BENGALURU: The BJP on Wednesday announced its candidates for 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Of them, 10 are new faces. Candidates for eight constituencies, including those to be given to JDS were not announced.

Former PM and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law and well-known cardiologist Dr CN Manjunath will be BJP’s candidate for Bengaluru Rural constituency. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, is prominent among the new faces.

As anticipated, the BJP dropped sitting MP Pratap Simha and selected 32-year-old Yaduveer for Mysuru-Kodagu constituency. Former CM and former Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda, sitting Bengaluru North MP, has been replaced by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who is Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP. It is said Shobha has been shifted to Bengaluru North in view of stiff opposition from BJP leaders and workers in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency.

Dr Manjunath pitted against DK Suresh in B’luru Rural

Former Union minister GM Siddeshwara, sitting Davanagere MP, has been dropped. Instead, the BJP selected his wife Gayathri Siddeshwara as its candidate for Davanagere. Former BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel has been replaced by BJP state secretary Capt Brijesh Chowta for Dakshina Kannada.