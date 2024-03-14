Irish trade team visit strengthens economic, edu ties

BENGALURU: With an aim to strengthen economic ties between Ireland and India, and to highlight growing business collaboration between the two nations, as well as India’s robust education connection with Ireland, the Irish government embarked on a trade visit to India this week.

The visit, organized by Enterprise Ireland, the Irish government’s trade and innovation agency, along with Ireland’s FDI agency, IDA Ireland, in conjunction with the Irish Embassy, commenced in Bengaluru on Monday. The seven-day trade visit will encompass visits to Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai throughout the week.

During its visit to Bengaluru, the Irish delegation engaged with PM Group, a prominent international engineering and project management company, and Version 1, a leading IT services and solutions provider and one of Ireland’s notable unicorns.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment Simon Coveney said, “The primary objective of the trade visit is to enhance business collaboration by actively involving the country’s foremost IT services, financial services, and pharmaceutical companies. The visit also seeks to foster the expansion of Irish enterprises in India, contributing significant innovation, investment and job opportunities.”

Jennifer Melia, executive director of Enterprise Ireland, said, “Irish companies are experiencing rapid international growth, fuelled by a surge in global demand for solutions from innovative Irish enterprises to address pressing global challenges. There are significant prospects for more Irish companies to establish and expand their presence in the Indian market, particularly in sectors like ICT, aviation, fintech and life sciences.”