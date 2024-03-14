Karadi dropped in Karnataka's Koppal, newbie in fray

HUBBALLI: BJP has sprung a surprise by fielding Dr Basavarj Kyavatur from the Koppal parliamentary constituency, dropping sitting MP Sanganna Karadi. By replacing the two-time MP Karadi with the new face, the saffron party has gambled and could face the wrath of the MP’s followers. Dr Kyavatur said his efforts to secure the party ticket has finally borne fruit. “I will make efforts to win the confidence of all party leaders and workers and fight the election confidently,” he added.

Dr Kyavator is not new to politics as his father K Sharanappa contested the 1994 election from the Kushtagi Assembly segment and won on a Janata Dal ticket. Sharanappa went into a political hibernation after losing subsequent elections but remained with the Janata Dal (Secular). He deserted the party ahead of the 2019 parliament election and joined BJP.

Despite being a physician, Dr Kyavatur was closely associated with political activities and was pursuing his political career in the shadow of his father. Once the latter joined BJP, he automatically came to the saffron party and became active in the party. His name was making rounds in the previous election for the Koppal segment, but the party leadership stuck to senior leader Karadi.

In fact, it was speculated that the party could stick with Karadi, a strong Lingyat leader, this time too, but central leaders have acted otherwise this time.