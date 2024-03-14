Lok Sabha elections: A Mysuru Royal in race after 20 years

MYSURU: In a strategic move, the BJP has announced its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, opting for fresh faces in both the Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar constituencies. The decision to field new candidates signals the party’s intent to retain its hold on these constituencies while also grooming new leaders in the region.

Amidst speculation and turmoil, the incumbent MP for Mysuru-Kodagu, Pratap Simha, was denied the ticket, paving the way for Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family. His candidacy marks the entry of a member of the Mysuru Royal family into politics after nearly two decades. The move is seen as strategic, with many, including party leaders, viewing it as an opportunity to secure victory on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home turf.

Yaduveer’s entry into politics marks a significant moment, considering the absence of participation from the Wadiyar family since Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar’s tenure as a four-time Mysuru MP, who contested on a Congress ticket and served from 1999 to 2004. The resurgence of a member of the royal family has fueled ambitions among the people, who hope to witness the emergence of another young leader from the constituency.