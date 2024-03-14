Lok Sabha elections: A Mysuru Royal in race after 20 years

MYSURU: In a strategic move, the BJP has announced its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, opting for fresh faces in both the Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar constituencies. The decision to field new candidates signals the party’s intent to retain its hold on these constituencies while also grooming new leaders in the region.
Amidst speculation and turmoil, the incumbent MP for Mysuru-Kodagu, Pratap Simha, was denied the ticket, paving the way for Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family. His candidacy marks the entry of a member of the Mysuru Royal family into politics after nearly two decades. The move is seen as strategic, with many, including party leaders, viewing it as an opportunity to secure victory on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home turf.
Yaduveer’s entry into politics marks a significant moment, considering the absence of participation from the Wadiyar family since Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar’s tenure as a four-time Mysuru MP, who contested on a Congress ticket and served from 1999 to 2004. The resurgence of a member of the royal family has fueled ambitions among the people, who hope to witness the emergence of another young leader from the constituency.
While Srikantadatta Wadiyar’s successful stints on the Congress ticket are remembered, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure Yaduveer’s victory, despite initial dissent from Simha. However, Simha seems to have been pacified by party leaders, who, as soon as the ticket was announced, tweeted welcoming Yaduveer and said, “Let’s plunge into campaigning to ensure the victory of Modi in the upcoming polls.”
Meanwhile, the BJP has taken a bold step in Chamarajanagar (SC reserved) seat by eschewing dynastic politics. The party’s decision to deny tickets to V Srinivas Prasad’s son-in-laws, Harshavardhan and Dr Mohan, and instead field former MLA S Balaraj highlights a departure from conventional political strategies. Balaraj’s shift from Congress to the BJP underscores the party’s efforts to consolidate its base in the region.