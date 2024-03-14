Parking woes, bad drivers stress out Bengaluru's car owners

BENGALURU: Sixty-three per cent of car owners in Bengaluru struggle to find a legal and safe spot to park their cars, revealed a Bengaluru-centric survey carried out by Park Plus, a car owner-focused app. The survey was answered by 22,000 car owners in the city, and was undertaken to understand anxiety triggers for car owners driving on Bengaluru roads.

Parking continues to be a major concern for car owners in Bengaluru, with limited parking spaces leading to frustration and anxiety. Additionally, the survey revealed that lack of enforcement of parking rules exacerbates the problem, causing further stress for drivers.

The survey said the lack of designated legal parking areas in busy commercial areas adds to chaos and congestion on the roads, and this combination of factors contributes to the daily traffic gridlock that plagues Bengaluru, making commuting a nightmare for car owners.

Park Plus survey said that ‘road rage’ emerged as the foremost trigger for anxiety among Bengaluru car owners. “The main causes of road rage are frequent traffic jams, congested roads, inadequate infrastructure, two-wheelers swerving between cars and buses, disregard for traffic laws (i.e., speeding, illegal parking, wrong-side driving) and aggressive driving behaviour such as honking, tailgating and cutting off other vehicles,” it added.

These factors contribute to the overall stress and anxiety experienced by car owners while navigating Bengaluru’s roads, the survey revealed.