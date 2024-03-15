Bengaluru: Water woes bring a churn in residents’ daily lives

BENGALURU: Water crisis in Bengaluru is making people change their routines, including opting for work-from-home to move to their native places to work from, regulating bath routines, restricting washing machine use, moving out on weekends to avail water to wash their clothes, and even considering moving out of the city temporarily, till the water problem improves.

Netizens are even appealing to those in other parts of the country or abroad, not to consider coming to Bengaluru due to the perceived water crisis. A majority of those affected, are living in the 110 villages incorporated in BBMP jurisdiction, especially in south east and east Bengaluru.

Devika P, a techie from Mahadevapura said that some of her colleagues have shifted to hotels, but her husband and she have decided to shift to Chennai till the water situation improves in Bengaluru. “My husband and I leave for office early in the morning and return late. There is no water during that time. We also have no time to fill the buckets, and no method to store when the tankers come. Hence, opting for work-from-home, and temporarily moving to Chennai seems like a wise decision,” she said.

A Yelahanka-residing professor of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), on condition of anonymity, said: “There have been water problems in Yelahanka for the last 8-10 days. Since I was unable to get accommodation on a temporary basis in the institute quarters, my wife and I shifted to my in-laws house in Sanjay Nagar till the situation improves.”