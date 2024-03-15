Experts give solutions on World Sleep Day

BENGALURU: Sleep is a cornerstone of human physiology molding health and wellness from infancy to old age. Sleep patterns evolve significantly across life’s diverse stages, molded by biological, environmental, and lifestyle influences. As the world celebrates World Sleep Day on March 15, health experts highlight the distinctive sleep challenges, and how one can foster ideal sleep well-being across all ages.

Dr Mathrubootham Sridhar, Senior Consultant Pediatrician at Apollo Hospital said, “Between the ages of 1 and 2, infants and toddlers generally need about 11-14 hours of sleep daily, including one or two daytime naps, to one consolidated afternoon nap. This sleep for an infant, is critical for their growth, development, and overall well-being.”

From mid-childhood through adolescence, sleep requirements stabilize at about 9-11 hours per night, Dr Sridhar said, and added that sleep is vital for cognitive development throughout childhood, with growing evidence highlighting the relationship between sleep and brain function.

Dr Sridhar identified the common sleep disorders as Childhood Insomnia, a disorder which makes it difficult to fall and stay asleep, for at least three days a week, Delayed Sleep Phase Syndrome is another disorder that involves a shift in the biological clock, Hypersomnia includes excessive daytime sleepiness, and Obstructive Sleep Apnea interrupts a child’s breathing during sleep, characterized by snoring, gasping air and frequent awakenings throughout the night.