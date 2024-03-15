Karnataka Home Minister confirms probe into POCSO charges Against Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and prominent BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa, has been charged with sexual assault under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, as well as under section 354 (A) IPC.

The FIR alleges that the victim was sexually harassed when seeking assistance on February 2, relating to another alleged sexual assault case. It is reported that the Senior BJP leader sexually assaulted the victim after dragging her into a room. Following the assault, the victim ran out of the room and confided in her mother about the incident

Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that the police have initiated an investigation. "We have received information that the woman who lodged the complaint is mentally challenged. We will get a clear picture only after the probe," he said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Parameshwara emphasized the sensitivity of the issue, particularly given the involvement of a former CM who is a senior politician. "The police have received the complaint and started the probe. Until the investigation is completed, we cannot make any statements. We will only be able to comment after that. We cannot take action directly without conducting a thorough probe," he added.

When questioned about providing protection to the woman and her daughter, the Home Minister stated that it is not necessary at the moment. "If required, the police will provide protection to the woman," he added. He also clarified that there is no political motivation behind the investigation.

As of now, BS Yediyurappa or his family have not responded to these allegations. However, Yediyurappa has called for a press conference at 10 am today, during which he is expected to address the accusations.

Yediyurappa, who held the position of Chief Minister of Karnataka in various stints, spanning from 2008 to 2011, briefly in May 2018, and subsequently from July 2019 until 2021, now faces serious legal implications amid these accusations.