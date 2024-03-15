Karnataka Postal Circle launches campaigns to boost voter participation ahead of Lok Sabha polls

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Postal Circle is gearing up with numerous novel campaigns to popularise the need to exercise one's franchise in the upcoming polls following the Election Commission of India announcing a tie-up with the Department of Posts (DoP) and the Indian Banks Association recently.

The Circle has dispatched over 18.36 lakh Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) in the last ten months.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Postal Circle, S Rajendra Kumar told TNIE, "We are expecting an additional 10 lakh EPIC cards to be booked by the Election Commission through our Circle in April. We have already dispatched 18,36,392 EPIC cards since June 2023."

A major initiative which is to begin next week is that of special cancellation to be done on all postal articles booked at any of the Post Offices. "The new image is being readied on our Franking Machines (a device that stamps a mark to a letter) so that the cancellation can be done.