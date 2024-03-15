Karnataka: Yaduveer Wadiyar in BJP forces Congress to drawing board

MYSURU: With scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar becoming the face of the BJP in the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress has gone back to the drawing board to rework its strategy to take on the saffron party.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, under pressure to win back both the Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamrajanagar constituencies in his backyard, brainstormed with leaders and minister from the Mysuru region. The Congress is reworking its approach and strategy in the run-up to the polls as the charisma of the scion and the royal family will give the saffron party a psychological edge.

Noting that the royal family has an emotional connect with the people, the Congress wants to win back the dominant Vokkaliga community that has been denied tickets.

The party has shortlisted a Vokkaliga candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu assembly constituency and will make an official announcement after taking note of all the political developments and certain factors.

Since the party high command has authorised Siddaramaiah to take a final call in both Mysuru and Chamrajanagar seats, he will hold a final round of talks with leaders and local legislators.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar and others are also in touch with prominent Vokkaliga leaders in rival parties and want to take advantage of the differences in the BJP camp.

Siddaramaiah arrived in Mysuru for a two-day visit and will hold a series of meetings to finalise the candidate as the Congress list will be out on Sunday.