Kharge’s son-in-law Dodmani likely to be fielded from Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: With AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge indicating that he is not interested in contesting Lok Sabha Polls, the stage is being set to make his son-in-law Radhakrishna Dodmani to be fielded from Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Constituency. Dodmani, who has kept a low profile in politics, has been assisting Kharge in political activities. If chosen to be fielded, it would be the first time that he would contest the polls.

Many senior district unit Congress leaders have written a letter to the KPCC President DK Shivakumar requesting that Dodmani be fielded as the Congress candidate from Kalaburagi.

The leaders included district unit president of Congress Committee Jagadev Guttedar; Minister for Medical Education Dr Sharanaprakash Patil; BR Patil, is political advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah; Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) president Dr Ajay Singh; Kalaburagi-North MLA Kaneez Fatima; Afzalpur MLA MY Patil; Kalaburagi-South MLA Allamaprabhu Patil; MLCs Tippannappa Kamaknoor and Chandrashekhar Patil Humnabad, and former minister Revu Naik Belamagi.

The Kalaburagi district unit of Congress party had previously sent a unanimous request urging the KPCC to impress upon AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to be the candidate for the Lok Sabha Elections from Kalaburagi.

In the latest letter, the leaders have consented to work unitedly for the candidate suggested by Mallikarjun Kharge in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress leaders stated that Mallikarjun Kharge had not accepted their demand to contest and that his opinion mattered. The memorandum submitted to the KPCC president said Dodmani is a simple man and gentleman who mingled with all the people with love and affection and served in the education field, besides helping Kharge in his political activities.

Considering this, the Congress party should field Dodmani as the candidate of Congress party from Kalaburagi constituency, they urged.