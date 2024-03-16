CM Siddaramaiah promises guarantees for 5 yrs

MYSURU: Lashing out at the BJP for claiming that the Congress’ guarantees will be stopped after the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state government will continue with the schemes for five years.

Appealing people not to be carried away by the BJP’s propaganda, he said the government has earmarked funds for the guarantee schemes. The BJP is simply misleading the people, he said at a convention of beneficiaries of the guarantees held at the Maharaja’s College junction.

“The guarantee programmes have reached all beneficiaries irrespective of caste, religion or political affiliation. The beneficiaries should stand by the Congress government and support it in the Lok Sabha election. We are organising guarantee conventions to tell you the truth behind the BJP’s campaign as they were not able to implement even one such programme,” he said.

Referring to the Shakti scheme which has benefitted 120 crore women, he said Dharmasthala Dharmadikari Veerahendra Heggade had written a letter to the government that there was an increase in flow of devotees.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not generating jobs even after promising to deliver 2 crore jobs per year, assuring to bring back black money and deposit Rs 15 lakh in every account, he said the state government held mega job melas to generate employment.